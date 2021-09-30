Minister directs steps to cope with situation after expected heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Rural Development (RD) department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday directed the concerned officials to take appropriate measures in view of heavy rain forecast.

The Minister was presiding over an important meeting to review arrangements to cope with the situation likely to arise in view of expected heavy rain and thunderstorm in Sindh province, said a spokesperson of the minister.

Nasir directed for immediate de-watering from all the chocking points and underpasses to facilitate the people.

On this occasion Special Assistant to CM Sindh Nawab Khan Wassan, Secretary to Local Government department Sindh, Najam Ahmed Shah, Managing Director KW&SB Asadullah Khan, Administrators of District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) of Karachi were also present while Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting online.

Nasir advised for taking precautionary measures for protection from the giant billboards and said that no negligence will be tolerated.

The Minister also directed that special awareness advisory should also be issued for the public well before the time of rain, especially about such chocking points where rain water takes some time to drain-out so as to enable the citizens to take necessary pre-emptive measures.

The Minister also advised the officers to visit their respective areas after the meeting and send him their reports through Whatsapp.

He also directed the officers to submit a detailed report after the rain about the challenges and their possible solutions, so as to take appropriate steps in future in light of their input.