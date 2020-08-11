Minister directs stopping use of polythene bags

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan has directed the department regarding compliance of the court orders to stop use of polythene bags at all major departmental stores and wholesale outlets immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan has directed the department regarding compliance of the court orders to stop use of polythene bags at all major departmental stores and wholesale outlets immediately.

In pursuance of the order of the LHC, the minister had issued instructions to the DG Environment to constitute teams to stop the use of polythene bags.

The DG had formed departmental teams and issued instructions to comply court order in all departmental stores as well as bakeries in the Lahore.

The court had also directed EPD to convey the direction to all major departmental stores in the city to display the terms of the order at a prominent place to aware the customers as well asthe shopkeepers.

More Stories From Pakistan

