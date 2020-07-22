Minister directs strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Minister, Muhibbullah Khan has said that implementation of SOPs in sacrificial cattle markets will be ensured at all cost and entry of children and aged people will not be allowed into these markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Minister, Muhibbullah Khan has said that implementation of SOPs in sacrificial cattle markets will be ensured at all cost and entry of children and aged people will not be allowed into these markets.

He said no activity other than the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals will be allowed in cattle markets to ensure minimum presence of people so that protection from infections could be ensured.

He was presiding over a meeting that was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Dr Muhammad Israr, DG Livestock, Dr Alamzeb Mohmand and officials from concerned departments.

The meeting was told that anti-infectious spray against coronavirus and Congo virus has been carried out at all cattle market and awareness pamphlets have also been distributed. A team of experts and a special vehicle to carry out anti-viral spray has been arranged that would visit cattle markets across the province.

Moreover, the meeting was told that bamboo boundary walls have been erected around open cattle markets and all animals entering the market were being sprayed. Veterinary doctors and staff were also deputed at the cattle markets to provide protection against Congo virus.

Muhibbullah Khan said implementation of SOPs must be ensured at cattle markets and people visiting these markets must be bounded to wear safety face masks. He also urged upon keeping social distance during Eid days.

He directed for establishing complaint cells and hand-wash points in cattle markets adding that establishing such market in areas other than specified by the government must not be allowed and stern action be taken against such illegal cattle markets. He said the officials of TMA must be present in uniform with display of their official cards at the cattle markets.