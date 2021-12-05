UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Survey Of Cities Before Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minister directs survey of cities before master plan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho has said a complete survey of cities was required to keep in view the growing population and facilities before the final preparation of the master plan.

Addressing a seminar on Saturday evening, Dr Pechoho said to make the master plan eco-friendly, the focus should be on urban forest and solar system and recreational and sports activities. The stake holders of the respective cities, including political representatives must be taken on board, she said, adding a master plan should be drawn up as soon as possible after a survey of the cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Urban Planning and Development Muhammad Ali Khoso said"According to the global survey by 2050, 60 percent of the world's population will live in cities and 80 percent of the world's economic activities would be in cities which are considered as economic hubs."Therefore, the Planning and Development Department of the Government of Sindh through consultants has developed master plans for sustainable development of 17 major cities, including Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Nowshera Feroze, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar.

