Minister Directs Timely Completion Of 19 Irrigation Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Provincial Irrigation Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Ayub Khan Saturday while directing timely completion of 19 irrigation projects, said that PTI government has taken pragmatic steps to reclaim barren lands of various areas of the province

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Irrigation Department held here to review performance of the department. The meeting besides Chief Engineer (MD) was attended by concerned quarters.

The meeting was informed that these projects after completion would irrigate more than 270,000 acre of barren land.

Arshad Ayub expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on these projects and sought the feasibility report of other irrigation projects.

The minister said that no compromise would be made on quality and timely completion of work on all ongoing schemes of Irrigation Department. He directed for taking stern action against contractors found guilty of substandard work.

