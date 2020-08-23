Minister directs timely completion of development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has urged the concerned departments that timely completion of development projects should be ensured in a transparent manner, and corruption and incompetence would not be tolerated.

He directed the concerned departments to take effective measures to solve the problems of the people expeditiously and use all available resources to provide them basic facilities.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNA Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Asghar Lahri, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Faisal Gulza and heads of Federal and provincial departments.

He said that the government had made foolproof security arrangements for Muharram, adding that strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs in processions and Majalas should be ensured.

The meeting approved the various schemes of the education department including construction of additional classrooms in government schools.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Development Shafique Niazi gave a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing development projects in the district.

He said that under annual the development programme, work was underway on 165 schemes of various departments. He said that under the community development programme, 60 schemes of local government, public health engineering, highways and building department had been included while work on 73 schemes was underway.

He further said that under the Prime Minister's Development Programme, 65 of FESCO and two of highways in NA-88 and while 16 Public Health Engineering Schemes had been completed.

In the meeting DPO Faisal Gulzar briefed about the law and order situation across the district and steps taken during Muharram.