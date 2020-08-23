UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Minister directs timely completion of development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has urged the concerned departments that timely completion of development projects should be ensured in a transparent manner, and corruption and incompetence would not be tolerated.

He directed the concerned departments to take effective measures to solve the problems of the people expeditiously and use all available resources to provide them basic facilities.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee.

The meeting was attended by MNA Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Asghar Lahri, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Faisal Gulza and heads of Federal and provincial departments.

He said that the government had made foolproof security arrangements for Muharram, adding that strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs in processions and Majalas should be ensured.

The meeting approved the various schemes of the education department including construction of additional classrooms in government schools.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Development Shafique Niazi gave a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing development projects in the district.

He said that under annual the development programme, work was underway on 165 schemes of various departments. He said that under the community development programme, 60 schemes of local government, public health engineering, highways and building department had been included while work on 73 schemes was underway.

He further said that under the Prime Minister's Development Programme, 65 of FESCO and two of highways in NA-88 and while 16 Public Health Engineering Schemes had been completed.

In the meeting DPO Faisal Gulzar briefed about the law and order situation across the district and steps taken during Muharram.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Education Law And Order All Government FESCO NA-88 Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

14 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.