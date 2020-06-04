Minister directs timely completion of livestock, agriculture sector projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan Thursday directed authorities to introduce new schemes aiming strengthening of provincial economy by facilitating growers and farmers associated with livestock sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan Thursday directed authorities to introduce new schemes aiming strengthening of provincial economy by facilitating growers and farmers associated with livestock sector.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss overall progress being made on annual developmental projects of agriculture and livestock sector. The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Muhamamd Israr, Chief Planning Officer and officials of fisheries, soil conservation and water management departments.

The meeting was informed about pace of work on ongoing projects of agriculture and livestock.

Participants discussed establishment of trout village in Manshera and Swat, projects aiming to increase production of wheat, steps to secure agriculture land from housing societies and various water management and livestock schemes.

The minister directed concerned departments to avoid laxity in completion of ongoing schemes and to take steps for their timely completion. He said that provincial government was giving focus to develop livestock sector as tens of thousands of people are earning bread and butter from cattle farming.

He also directed to resolve the problems faced by livestock and agriculture sector stakeholders.