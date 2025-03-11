Minister Directs Timely Completion Of Residential Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali here Tuesday directed to complete all the construction projects being initiated by the department in the division.
He was discussing progress on ongoing residential projects with Secretary Housing, Mehmood Aslam. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
The minister directed to complete projects of ongoing housing schemes within stipulated time limit ensuring quality and transparency.
He also directed to make these schemes compatible with modern living standards with provision of all the needed amenities to people.
He said that government is committed to provide affordable residential facilities to people and added that necessary steps would be taken to achieve the objective.
