Open Menu

Minister Directs Timely Completion Of Residential Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Minister directs timely completion of residential projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali here Tuesday directed to complete all the construction projects being initiated by the department in the division.

He was discussing progress on ongoing residential projects with Secretary Housing, Mehmood Aslam. Concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister directed to complete projects of ongoing housing schemes within stipulated time limit ensuring quality and transparency.

He also directed to make these schemes compatible with modern living standards with provision of all the needed amenities to people.

He said that government is committed to provide affordable residential facilities to people and added that necessary steps would be taken to achieve the objective.

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

10 minutes ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

42 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

54 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan