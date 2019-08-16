UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs Timely Completion Of Shah Maqsood-Kohala Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:49 PM

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan here on Friday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority to accelerate and complete Shah Maqsood to Kohala Road at Haripur by June 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan here on Friday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority to accelerate and complete Shah Maqsood to Kohala Road at Haripur by June 2020.

He issued these directives while inspecting construction work on different sections of Shah Maqsood-Kohala Road. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Provincial Highway Authority Mohammad Naeem, consultant Engineer Abdul Wajid and other concerned officials.

The minister was briefed about expenses and performance of construction work and informed that the reconstruction and restoration of 35-Kilometer long road would be completed within estimated cost of Rs2.

113 billion including 10.10 meter expansion of the road. He was further informed that the project also comprised on construction of one large, three small and 113 smallest bridges.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the construction of road would reduce the distance between Haripur to Islamabad and would help promoting tourism besides increasing socio-economic condition of the district.

He said that there would be no compromise on standard of quality work and said that saved amount from the project would be spent on the provision of other facilities for travelers.

