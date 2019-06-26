Minister directs timely completion of uplift projects in Astore

(@imziishan)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Building and Roads (B&R) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Dr Iqbal has said that different ongoing development projects were under progress in Astore district.

These projects included Astore Highway, Perishing and Musk power projects, and Gorikot link road, he said.

The Minister instructed Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water and power to complete all the uplift projects within stipulated time.

He directed the contractors and executive engineers to submit the report of developmental work on weekly and monthly basis.

He said that "it was our duty to check the progress on development schemes because these were being constructed with the money of the people. We have to make sure the proper and in time usage of these funds".

"I will make the Astore a model city and the people will surely appreciate my acts", he vowed.