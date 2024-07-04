Minister Directs Timely Completion Of Work On Flood Protecting Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan has directed irrigation department to timely complete work on embankments and bridges in district Swabi.
He issued these directives during his visit to inspect various projects in Swabi. He directed to timely finish work on flood protective embankments and bridges.
Accompanied by Chief Engineer North, Ghulam Ishaq, the minister visited flood protection schemes in Kalabat, Marghuz, Bamkhel, Thandkhoi and Dobian. He also inspected ongoing work on Badri Nullah Bridge Swabi.
He stressed upon authorities to complete these projects before monsoon season and said that government was making efforts to provide relief to people and to address their basic issues. He also met with locals of these areas and urged them to inform authorities about their concerns relating to these projects.
