UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Accelerate All Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:08 AM

Minister directs to accelerate all development projects

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing an important meeting regarding construction projects in Sindh was informed that work was being executed by the Malir Development Authority (MDA), on various public welfare projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing an important meeting regarding construction projects in Sindh was informed that work was being executed by the Malir Development Authority (MDA), on various public welfare projects.

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Technical Local Government and DG MDA participated in the meeting, said a statement on Wednesday.

Nasir said that promotion of public convenience and ease was in fact the first priority and objective of the Sindh government on which no compromise was acceptable.

The Sindh LG Minister said that all development projects should be completed as soon as possible by eliminating the trend of unnecessary delays and laziness.

Secretary LG Syed Najam Ahmad Shah fully supported the directives of the Sindh LG Minister and said that there was no doubt that all the construction projects introduced for the convenience of the people were in fact successful only with timely completed.

It is imperative that every project launched should be completed on time and any person who has invested in any projects should reap the full benefits to make the MDA a profitable and exemplary institution, he said.

The Sindh LG Minister said in his concluding remarks that unless every project of MDA proves to be fully profitable and successful at the public level, real success is impossible and the Sindh government will in any case give all support to its institutions and projects.

Related Topics

Sindh Nasir Malir All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

25 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

55 minutes ago

Two killed in firing incident

37 minutes ago

112 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in ..

37 minutes ago

109 Kanal state land worth Rs 15m retrieved

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.