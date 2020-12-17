Minister directs to accelerate all development projects

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing an important meeting regarding construction projects in Sindh was informed that work was being executed by the Malir Development Authority (MDA), on various public welfare projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing an important meeting regarding construction projects in Sindh was informed that work was being executed by the Malir Development Authority (MDA), on various public welfare projects.

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Technical Local Government and DG MDA participated in the meeting, said a statement on Wednesday.

Nasir said that promotion of public convenience and ease was in fact the first priority and objective of the Sindh government on which no compromise was acceptable.

The Sindh LG Minister said that all development projects should be completed as soon as possible by eliminating the trend of unnecessary delays and laziness.

Secretary LG Syed Najam Ahmad Shah fully supported the directives of the Sindh LG Minister and said that there was no doubt that all the construction projects introduced for the convenience of the people were in fact successful only with timely completed.

It is imperative that every project launched should be completed on time and any person who has invested in any projects should reap the full benefits to make the MDA a profitable and exemplary institution, he said.

The Sindh LG Minister said in his concluding remarks that unless every project of MDA proves to be fully profitable and successful at the public level, real success is impossible and the Sindh government will in any case give all support to its institutions and projects.