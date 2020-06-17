UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs To Acquire Rented Rooms For Functioning Of Community Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:23 AM

Minister directs to acquire rented rooms for functioning of community schools

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub has directed to acquire rented rooms for immediate functioning of community schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Akbar Ayub has directed to acquire rented rooms for immediate functioning of community schools.

He was chairing board of Directors meeting of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation here on Tuesday. He said that identity card should be issued to students of community schools for improvement of monitoring system.

He also directed authorities of education foundation to fill vacant posts on emergency basis and appoint a legal adviser besides compete the staff in Human Resource Section.

Minister directed to devise a system to monitor payments being to schools adding payments would not be made to schools that are facing inquiries. He also directed action against those found ignoring their responsibilities and said foundation would be supported in its efforts to enroll out of school children.

