Minister directs to address food shortages in KP, wheat supply to Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Department organized an online open katchery on Thursday, which was attended by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Livestock Asif Rafiq, Secretary Food Zareef-ul-Maani, and Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh.

The caretaker minister listened to the problems of the people and issued on-the-spot directives to address them.

He said that no one would be allowed to sell substandard edibles and that action would be taken against those who are jeopardizing the lives of people.

Rafiq urged the business community to follow business standards and cooperate with the government and authorities. He also assured that wheat supply would be continued to Chitral in the winter season and added that people should avoid paying heed to rumors.

The caretaker minister also directed officials to expedite efforts against hoarders and units manufacturing substandard products.