Minister Directs To Address Problems In Park Road Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 12:46 AM

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Thursday directed to early address the problems related to the project of Park Road Housing Scheme

A delegation of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) headed by its President Ahsan Bhoon held a meeting with the minister.

The delegation briefed the minister regarding the problems related to the SCBA's project Park Road Housing Scheme.

The minister said that he was aware about the problems and he had issued directives to resolve them as soon as possible on priority basis. He said that he was monitoring the matter by himself.

The minister said that the legal fraternity had an important role in our society and provision of justice to the public.

