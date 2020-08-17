Minister directs to cancel registration of violating private schools immediately

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani after taking notice of a report that some private schools have been opened in the province has directed the Secretary Education and Director General (DG) Private Schools to cancel their registration immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani after taking notice of a report that some private schools have been opened in the province has directed the Secretary Education and Director General (DG) Private Schools to cancel their registration immediately.

He directed them to take stern action against the violating private schools,said a communique here on Monday.

The Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners concerned to take strict action against the management of violating schools.

He warned, 'No one will be allowed to play with the lives of children.'He further said that whoever would challenge the writ of the Government would be dealt with strictly.