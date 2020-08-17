UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Cancel Registration Of Violating Private Schools Immediately

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Minister directs to cancel registration of violating private schools immediately

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani after taking notice of a report that some private schools have been opened in the province has directed the Secretary Education and Director General (DG) Private Schools to cancel their registration immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani after taking notice of a report that some private schools have been opened in the province has directed the Secretary Education and Director General (DG) Private Schools to cancel their registration immediately.

He directed them to take stern action against the violating private schools,said a communique here on Monday.

The Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners concerned to take strict action against the management of violating schools.

He warned, 'No one will be allowed to play with the lives of children.'He further said that whoever would challenge the writ of the Government would be dealt with strictly.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE provides health services to residents of remot ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witn ..

7 minutes ago

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

29 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

33 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

34 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.