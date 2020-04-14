Minister directs to close OPD services due to coronavirus pandemic

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has directed District Health Officer (DHO) Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon to close out-patient departments (OPDs) services of the private and public hospitals in district as preventive measure to contain spread of coronavirus

He said this while presiding over a meeting on coronavirus at DC office here on Tuesday, said a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Agha Rafiullah, Deputy Commissioner Malir Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, DHO Malir Dr. Ahmed Ali Memon and other officials concerned.

DHO Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon informed the minister that coronavirus tests of 67 people had come positive in Malir district till now.

It was also informed about the free coronavirus test camp was established in Gulshan-e-Hadid, in collaboration with the Sindh Government and Indus Hospital. The meeting was told that coronavirus tests of 38 people were performed at Gulshan-Hadeed camp.

Earlier, provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah also visited the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that coronavirus test camps would also be set up in Muzaffarabad colony and Sharifi Goth in Malir district.