UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Close OPD Services Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

Minister directs to close OPD services due to coronavirus pandemic

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has directed District Health Officer (DHO) Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon to close out-patient departments (OPDs) services of the private and public hospitals in district as preventive measure to contain spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has directed District Health Officer (DHO) Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon to close out-patient departments (OPDs) services of the private and public hospitals in district as preventive measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on coronavirus at DC office here on Tuesday, said a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Agha Rafiullah, Deputy Commissioner Malir Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, DHO Malir Dr. Ahmed Ali Memon and other officials concerned.

DHO Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon informed the minister that coronavirus tests of 67 people had come positive in Malir district till now.

It was also informed about the free coronavirus test camp was established in Gulshan-e-Hadid, in collaboration with the Sindh Government and Indus Hospital. The meeting was told that coronavirus tests of 38 people were performed at Gulshan-Hadeed camp.

Earlier, provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah also visited the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that coronavirus test camps would also be set up in Muzaffarabad colony and Sharifi Goth in Malir district.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Muzaffarabad Malir Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

44 minutes ago

Russian Stock Market Ends Thursday in Green Despit ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 1,030 hotel rooms allocated for frontline m ..

44 minutes ago

Unrest fears rise as Nigeria's Lagos extends lockd ..

1 minute ago

Kudlow Says He Supports Completely US Government T ..

1 minute ago

Woman among seven drug dealers arrested in Peshawa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.