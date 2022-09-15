Minister directs to combat dengue on emergency basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik on Thursday directed the officials to utilize all available resources to combat dengue on an emergency basis.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign here at Commissioner's Office, he directed officials of the concerned departments to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean, leave no place wet or with stagnant water, and provide every possible treatment to dengue patients.

The Minister directed the officials that anti-dengue regulations must be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

He said that a vigorous public awareness campaign was also essential for effective community participation besides taking anti-dengue measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Secretary, Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance and give special attention to high-risk union councils of the district.

He directed the officials to display banners and organize walks and seminars to apprise the people about the hazards of the dengue virus.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq briefed the minister on the occasion that around 1,052 dengue cases had been reported so far.

He informed that as many as 116 Union Councils (UCs) had been declared high-risk areas for dengue spread out of the total 216 UCs while around 2,000 anti-dengue surveillance teams were carrying out the task of tracing larvae in the district.

He briefed that 603 confirmed cases had been reported from the Potohar town this year.

Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and other officials of different departments were also present.