Minister Directs To Complete BHU, Kontrilla In A Month

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker Health Minister of Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of the Basic Health Unit(BHU), Kontrilla within a month.

He said this while inspecting the ongoing construction work on the BHU, Kontrilla, tehsil Gujjar Khan here on Sunday.

The minister directed the Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority to expedite the process of recruitment of the doctors and para-medical staff so that the project of public interest could be made functional for the people at the earliest.

He informed that BHU, Kontrilla would consist of ten beds, an Operation theatre, a labour room and an X-ray centre.

Dr Jamal Nasir added that all the necessary medical equipment would be provided soon as the Punjab government was committed to providing the best-of-kind health facilities to the residents of rural areas.

