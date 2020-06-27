UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Complete Development Projects In Sanjawi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:27 AM

Minister directs to complete development projects in Sanjawi

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Friday inspected various ongoing development projects including the construction of 132kv grid station, sports stadium, road in Sanjawi area of Ziarat district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Friday inspected various ongoing development projects including the construction of 132kv grid station, sports stadium, road in Sanjawi area of Ziarat district .

He directed the concerned official to complete the construction work of the grid station, sports stadium on time keeping in view the standard adding that they would not tolerate substandard material in the development works, and money of public would not be wasted because durable progress was essential for the area and people.

He directed the officers to ensure monitoring ongoing development projects to complete them on time adding that he would not accept substandard work .

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said that Sanjawi to Loralai road was a long-standing demand of people which would alleviate the problems of the people after completion. He said that a construction and repair of roads had been started in his constituency for the welfare of masses.

The people should be satisfied that no area would be neglected in terms of development, he addedEarlier, Nasruddin, Haji Jan Mohammad Contractor, Saadullah Tareen resigned from various other parties and announced to join Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) under the leadership of Provincial Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar.

The minister congratulated them for joining to BAP and assured that he would address their problems.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Road Progress Loralai Ziarat Money From

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

60 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

US stocks tumble on new Texas restrictions to comb ..

2 minutes ago

High Court Bar Association election 2020-21 scruti ..

2 minutes ago

Development projects to be completed on priority: ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-vaxxers seize virus moment to spread fake new ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.