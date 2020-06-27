Minister directs to complete development projects in Sanjawi

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Friday inspected various ongoing development projects including the construction of 132kv grid station, sports stadium, road in Sanjawi area of Ziarat district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar Friday inspected various ongoing development projects including the construction of 132kv grid station, sports stadium, road in Sanjawi area of Ziarat district .

He directed the concerned official to complete the construction work of the grid station, sports stadium on time keeping in view the standard adding that they would not tolerate substandard material in the development works, and money of public would not be wasted because durable progress was essential for the area and people.

He directed the officers to ensure monitoring ongoing development projects to complete them on time adding that he would not accept substandard work .

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said that Sanjawi to Loralai road was a long-standing demand of people which would alleviate the problems of the people after completion. He said that a construction and repair of roads had been started in his constituency for the welfare of masses.

The people should be satisfied that no area would be neglected in terms of development, he addedEarlier, Nasruddin, Haji Jan Mohammad Contractor, Saadullah Tareen resigned from various other parties and announced to join Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) under the leadership of Provincial Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar.

The minister congratulated them for joining to BAP and assured that he would address their problems.