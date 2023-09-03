Open Menu

Minister Directs To Complete Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation Ishwar Lal has directed all chief engineers and project directors of the department to complete all ongoing development schemes for public convenience within the specified time frame.

He made this statement while presiding over a meeting held in the office of Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage, region Hyderabad, which was also attended by Secretary Irrigation Sindh Zarif Ahmed Khehro, all chief engineers, project directors and other relevant officers.

He directed the relevant officials to expedite the process of sending emergency schemes to deal with the possible emergency situation caused by expected floods and heavy rains.

The minister assured the officers that no transfers/postings would be made and encouraged them to improve the image of the Irrigation department and bring the department's name to the forefront. However, he also warned them that any misconduct would not be tolerated in the department and only those officers who work honestly will remain in the department.

Eshwar Lal mentioned that he will hold such meetings every month to assess the performance of officers.

