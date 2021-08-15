UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs To Complete Ongoing Projects On-time

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Minister directs to complete ongoing projects on-time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that all ongoing development schemes should be completed within stipulated time while the use of quality materials in development projects should be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of ongoing development schemes in Sindh.

Zia Abbas said the purpose of the meeting was to further improve communication between public representatives and the department.

On the occasion, Secretary Works and Services Department Imran Atta Somoroo briefed the minister on the ongoing development projects.

Imran Ata Soomro said work is underway on different development projects in 10 districts including Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu and Tando Allahyar.

The minister directed the officials concerned that the schemes for which funds have been released should be completed by September 15 while the schemes for which 50 percent funds have been released should be completed by December 31, 2021.

Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all, he added. Syed Zia Abbas Shah further said that the development projects approved in the budget of the current financial year should also be started soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Budget Progress Mirpur Khas Jamshoro Thatta Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Tharparkar Sujawal September December All

Recent Stories

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

55 minutes ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British ..

RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British Safety Council International S ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQAâ€™s Cha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQAâ€™s Chairman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.