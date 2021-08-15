Minister directs to complete ongoing projects on-time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that all ongoing development schemes should be completed within stipulated time while the use of quality materials in development projects should be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of ongoing development schemes in Sindh.

Zia Abbas said the purpose of the meeting was to further improve communication between public representatives and the department.

On the occasion, Secretary Works and Services Department Imran Atta Somoroo briefed the minister on the ongoing development projects.

Imran Ata Soomro said work is underway on different development projects in 10 districts including Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu and Tando Allahyar.

The minister directed the officials concerned that the schemes for which funds have been released should be completed by September 15 while the schemes for which 50 percent funds have been released should be completed by December 31, 2021.

Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all, he added. Syed Zia Abbas Shah further said that the development projects approved in the budget of the current financial year should also be started soon.