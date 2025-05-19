Minister directs to complete WASA’s projects for supplying water to public in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday directed concerned official to take all possible steps to complete ongoing projects of WASA for supplying clean water to people in the area.

He said this while talking to Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Gul Khan called on him at the Minister PHE Office.

Director Admin and Director Finance WASA also participated in the meeting.

The MD of WASA briefed the Minister about technical, financial and operational performance of the Department.

During the meeting, a detailed review was taken of the ongoing and proposed schemes of WASA department, revenue collection, water supply and drainage system, and the efficiency of existing infrastructure.

The PHE Minister raised questions on the planning, implementation and monitoring procedures and stressed on completing the delivery within the time frame.

The Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatiran also drew attention to the fact that the performance of the institution should be evaluated under a data-driven model and key performance indicators should be introduced in all departments so that the results could be measured.

He said that the use of the budget should be subject to performance, and transparency and accountability at all levels are necessary.

MD Wasa Gul Khan informed in detail that the institution is working on several measures to upgrade the existing infrastructure, prevent water wastage and automate the system.

He also highlighted the ongoing pilot projects related to revenue collection and digitization of operations.

The Provincial Minister further instructed that in the next meeting, a technical review of the performance of each department would be conducted on a monthly basis and further measures would be determined based on the results.