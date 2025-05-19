Open Menu

Minister Directs To Complete WASA’s Projects For Supplying Water To Public In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Minister directs to complete WASA’s projects for supplying water to public in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday directed concerned official to take all possible steps to complete ongoing projects of WASA for supplying clean water to people in the area.

He said this while talking to Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Gul Khan called on him at the Minister PHE Office.

Director Admin and Director Finance WASA also participated in the meeting.

The MD of WASA briefed the Minister about technical, financial and operational performance of the Department.

During the meeting, a detailed review was taken of the ongoing and proposed schemes of WASA department, revenue collection, water supply and drainage system, and the efficiency of existing infrastructure.

The PHE Minister raised questions on the planning, implementation and monitoring procedures and stressed on completing the delivery within the time frame.

The Provincial Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatiran also drew attention to the fact that the performance of the institution should be evaluated under a data-driven model and key performance indicators should be introduced in all departments so that the results could be measured.

He said that the use of the budget should be subject to performance, and transparency and accountability at all levels are necessary.

MD Wasa Gul Khan informed in detail that the institution is working on several measures to upgrade the existing infrastructure, prevent water wastage and automate the system.

He also highlighted the ongoing pilot projects related to revenue collection and digitization of operations.

The Provincial Minister further instructed that in the next meeting, a technical review of the performance of each department would be conducted on a monthly basis and further measures would be determined based on the results.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

2 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

2 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

5 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan