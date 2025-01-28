Minister directs to control dust on construction sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth has announced a major initiative to maintain a healthier environment.

He has instructed that water sprinklers be installed on every ongoing construction project to prevent dust from being released into the air.

The Minister has also directed officers from the highways and building sectors to take practical steps to control dust at construction sites.

This decision was made due to the numerous ongoing projects in the province, including road construction, the development of new hospitals, the revamping of Basic Health Units BHUs, and other development projects.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth stated that, in addition to checking the progress on work, the installation of water sprinklers will also be monitored. He added that the Punjab government is committed to taking practical measures to provide a healthier environment for the people.