Open Menu

Minister Directs To Control Dust On Construction Sites

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Minister directs to control dust on construction sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth has announced a major initiative to maintain a healthier environment.

He has instructed that water sprinklers be installed on every ongoing construction project to prevent dust from being released into the air.

The Minister has also directed officers from the highways and building sectors to take practical steps to control dust at construction sites.

This decision was made due to the numerous ongoing projects in the province, including road construction, the development of new hospitals, the revamping of Basic Health Units BHUs, and other development projects.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth stated that, in addition to checking the progress on work, the installation of water sprinklers will also be monitored. He added that the Punjab government is committed to taking practical measures to provide a healthier environment for the people.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

2 hours ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

3 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

3 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

4 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

4 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan