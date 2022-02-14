Minister directs to devise a strategy to control dengue

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Monday directed the officials to devise an effective strategy to control the spread of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Monday directed the officials to devise an effective strategy to control the spread of dengue.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, the minister directed the quarters concerned to implement anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Provincial government in letter and spirit.

He said the strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in eradicating dengue larvae breeding.

On the occasion, DC Tahir Farooq further directed the officials of the departments concerned to carry out surveillance in the under-construction buildings, garbage dumps and graveyards within the district limits.

He directed the officials to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance to trace larvae and their eradication.

In addition, he directed to ensure the availability of the required medicines in hospitals; an integrated system should be put in place for awareness of the general public, he added.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr Faiza Kanwal, briefed the meeting that no positive case had been detected so far since the start of this year.

However, larvae have been found at 18 points during indoor vector surveillance, while during outdoor vector surveillance, the larvae were detected at two spots.

She briefed the meeting that the required activity had been done there according to SOPs issued by the government.

The CEO said that special monitoring of dengue surveillance teams was being carried out to make the field activities more effective.

So far, two FIRs, nine challans amounting to Rs 25,000 and six buildings have been sealed in the Rawalpindi district for violation of dengue SOPs, she informed.

MPA Umer Farooq Butt, ADC (HQ) Marzia Saleem, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani, focal person for pandemics Dr Sajjad and heads of other departments concerned attended the meeting.