Minister Directs To Ensure Availability Of Wheat Seeds

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to ensure availability of certified seeds of wheat for coming crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to ensure availability of certified seeds of wheat for coming crop.

He directed this while presiding a meeting held at civil secretariat here to review the availability of certified wheat seeds.

The minister said 816,000 tons of wheat seeds must be ensured and awareness among farmers must be created regarding certified seeds for coming wheat crop.

Nauman Langrial said that special attention must be paid on districts where less wheat yield was witnessed during the last year.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed, Punjab Seed Corporation Managing Director Dr Ghazanfar and others were also attended the meeting.

