Minister Directs To Ensure Safe Blood Transfusion Across Province

Provincial Minister for Health and Population, Dr. Azra Pechoho Thursday directed the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) to strictly implement the screening system for safe blood transfusion across the province

She also directed to establish dashboard of blood screening results so as to help prevent spread of diseases caused by blood transfusions.

The Provincial Minister said this while presiding over the third board meeting of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority held here at her office.

Secretary Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) Dr. Zahid Hussain Ansari, Director SBTA Dr. Dar Naz Jamal and other board members attended the meeting.

Dr. Azra Pechoho directed the Authority that the blood donors should be apprised of screening results in case of any disease and information should also be shared with HIV and AIDS control program so that treatment of such patients as well as prevention of the spread of the disease could be undertaken.

The Sindh Provincial Health Minister directed that all necessary steps should be taken during blood transfusion in patients with hemophilia and thalassemia, while iron-chelating process should also be completed for thalassemia patients so that the patient does not suffer any side effects.

Pechoho directed SBTA to maintain cold chain for blood transfusion from regional blood banks to hospitals, while in case of emergency availability of standard rapid kits should also be ensured for blood screening in blood banks.

The board meeting was informed that a total of 427 small and large blood banks were functioning in Sindh and of total, 100 were functioning under the management of various NGOs. In addition to this, 142 new blood banks have been given registration and permitted to operate.

The meeting was further briefed that 243 blood banks in Sindh have been sealed after taking action on complaints of poor management including supply of expired and unsafe blood.

It was informed in the meeting that free and safe blood is being supplied from four regional blood centers under public sector in Sindh including RBC Jamshoro, RBC Sukkur, RBC Shaheed Benazirabad and RBC Karachi. Besides, 13 hospital-based blood banks are also working closely with regional blood banks.

On the occasion, Sindh Health Minister also distributed registration certificates among the representatives of 15 new blood banks.

