Minister directs to expedite anti- dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Faiz Ul Hassan Chohan Thursday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of dengue larva and its eradication be expedited so that its growth could not spread.

Chairing a meeting of Union Councils Chairman of PP-17 along with health officials, he directed to give special attention to anti-dengue surveillance refusal cases.

The Minister directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.