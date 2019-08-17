Minister directs to expedite cleaning of storm drains in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani, while taking serious notice of the accumulated rain water in Karachi Administration Employees Co-operative Housing Society, directed the concerned authorities for its instant drainage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani, while taking serious notice of the accumulated rain water in Karachi Administration Employees Co-operative Housing Society, directed the concerned authorities for its instant drainage.

He issued these directives while taking notice during his surprise visit of the vicinity, said a statement.

Saeed Ghani after receiving the information about the choked drainage lines in the area, had already directed the Managing Director of Karachi Water & Sewerage board for the resurrection of the same. The Minister while reviewing the progress of the restoration work directed for its instant completion. He said that all the choked drainage lines wherever they existed in the city must be cleansed immediately.

A flood like situation had developed in various districts of the metropolis due to recent heavy rains, he added.

The Minister said that he had ordered the prompt cleansing of the choked drainage storm water drains and repairing of the broken drainage pipes across the city. He said that directives had already been issued for the prompt removal of the waste material of sacrificial animals so that the citizens may not had to face any sort of inconvenience. Large amount of offal had already been disposed off from all parts of the metropolis and soon the concerned bodies would clean the city off all the waste materials completely, he added.