Minister Directs To Expedite Work On Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Minister directs to expedite work on Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Minister of Information, Firoz Jamal Shah, has directed the swift resolution of journalists' issues and expedited efforts on the Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund to address their financial concerns.

During a meeting of the Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund, he emphasized urgent action on journalists' requests, urging a comprehensive presentation of these requests to the committee for timely assistance.

He acknowledged the challenging roles journalists play in ensuring transparency in government affairs and facilitating the dissemination of government actions to the public.

President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshid Aziz Malik, highlighted financial issues faced by journalists in the meeting.

The minister reassured that necessary support would be provided to ailing journalists and those in old age unable to work.

