Minister directs to expedite work on ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting and directed the officials to expedite work on the ongoing projects under the Ministry of Communications.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Communications, Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA), Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police and Director General Pakistan Post, said a press release.

He sought details of projects being implemented across the country under the ministry.

He urged all the attached departments to work in good faith, adding that any shortcomings within the department will not be tolerated.