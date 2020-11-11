Minister directs to fix minimum salary of Rs. 20,000 to daily wagers of LG department

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG), Akbar Ayub Khan has directed to fix a minimum remuneration of Rs. 20,000 to daily wagers of the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG), Akbar Ayub Khan has directed to fix a minimum remuneration of Rs. 20,000 to daily wagers of the department.

He was chairing a meeting of Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) belonging to Battagram and Lower Dir here on Wednesday. He said that daily wage workers of local government should not be paid less than Rs. 20,000.

The minister said that workers of the department should dispose off their responsibilities in a dedicated way aiming facilitation of public adding genuine problems of workers would be solved on rarity basis. He said that government has taken all the necessary steps to ensure provision of civic amenities to people at their doorsteps.

He also directed TMOs to make arrangements for improving cleanliness conditions in their areas and give special focus to ongoing projects.