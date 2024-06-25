Minister directs to improve financial position of AUST

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday visited Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) and directed administration to improve financial position.

He also visited various sections of the university and attended a briefing about financial and administrative matters.

He also appreciated efforts of university administration to improve standard of education, launching freelancing program, incubation center and establishing youth development center.

The minister also inaugurated Youth Development Center and listened to problems and views of students. He also distributed cash prizes and certificates among outstanding students.