Minister Directs To Improve Financial Position Of AUST
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday visited Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) and directed administration to improve financial position.
He also visited various sections of the university and attended a briefing about financial and administrative matters.
He also appreciated efforts of university administration to improve standard of education, launching freelancing program, incubation center and establishing youth development center.
The minister also inaugurated Youth Development Center and listened to problems and views of students. He also distributed cash prizes and certificates among outstanding students.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's plea for marriage case sentence suspension39 seconds ago
-
Saeed Ghani took notice of building collapse in Liaquatabad43 seconds ago
-
Rs.957.2m fine imposed on 9375 power pilferers in 290 days47 seconds ago
-
Dr. Rubaba Buledi appointed as Member PMDC55 seconds ago
-
Polio case reported from Killa Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
Opposition brushed aside resolution condemning mob lynching on under garb of protest: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Role of scholars crucial in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner20 minutes ago
-
Government taking measures to promote sports in KP: Advisor20 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Attock20 minutes ago
-
FO resolves 50 complaints against federal departments20 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers arrested during raid in Hazro21 minutes ago