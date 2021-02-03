Minister directs to improve performance of FDC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmor chairing a meeting of Forest Development Corporation (FDC) Wednesday directed to formulate a committee to improve performance of the corporation.

The meeting that was convened to discuss matters including promotion of forests, cutting of trees, compiling data of dry trees, forest management policy and royalty was also attended by Secretary Forests, Shahidullah, Chief Conservator Forests, Ali Gohar and concerned officials of finance and forest department.

Addressing the meeting, minister directed inclusion of experts in the committee and utilize their suggestions to improve performance of FDC.

He directed to increase productivity of FDC and ensure transparency in its working.

He suggested establishment of a showroom and prioritize manufacturing to create employment opportunities for youth besides compiling data of dry trees.

He directed that a report should be send to Chief Minister about performance of FDC and said process of accountability would continue and timber mafia would be dealt with iron hands.