UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Improve Performance Of FDC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Minister directs to improve performance of FDC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmor chairing a meeting of Forest Development Corporation (FDC) Wednesday directed to formulate a committee to improve performance of the corporation.

The meeting that was convened to discuss matters including promotion of forests, cutting of trees, compiling data of dry trees, forest management policy and royalty was also attended by Secretary Forests, Shahidullah, Chief Conservator Forests, Ali Gohar and concerned officials of finance and forest department.

Addressing the meeting, minister directed inclusion of experts in the committee and utilize their suggestions to improve performance of FDC.

He directed to increase productivity of FDC and ensure transparency in its working.

He suggested establishment of a showroom and prioritize manufacturing to create employment opportunities for youth besides compiling data of dry trees.

He directed that a report should be send to Chief Minister about performance of FDC and said process of accountability would continue and timber mafia would be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

35 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

1 hour ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

1 hour ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.