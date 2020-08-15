Minister Directs To Improve Sanitation In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that special directives have been issued to improve the sanitation in the province.
He said dirt and piles of garbage should also be completely removed from all districts, said a communique.
The Sindh Local Government Minister said that special orders have been issued to improve the sanitation situation in different areas after rains and Eid-ul-Azha and to keep each Union Council clean and tidy.
The Minister said that he would pay surprise visits to the areas to review the sanitation situation.