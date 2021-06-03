Minister directs to increase beds capacity at Lady Willingdon Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to increase beds capacity at the Lady Willingdon Hospital.

She gave these directions during her visit to the Lady Willingdon Hospital, here on Thursday.

She said that good quality treatment was being ensured for patients at Lady Willingdon Hospital while teaching and training units were under special focus.

She said that the suggestions of the faculty members had been reviewed and building for four new sub specialties was being developed. The minister ensured the problems of the Lady Willingdon Hospital would be resolved on priority basis.

She said the architects of the department had been asked to develop cost estimates for complete revamping of the lady Willingdon hospital.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal expressed gratitude to Dr Yasmin Rashid for visiting the facility.

The minister visited different sections of the hospital.

Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Asif Tufail, Medical Superintendent and Faculty Members were also present.