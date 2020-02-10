UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Locate Place For NPHS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:13 PM

Minister directs to locate place for NPHS

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Monday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials to locate a place on the Ring Road for setting up the New Pakistan Housing Scheme project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Monday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials to locate a place on the Ring Road for setting up the New Pakistan Housing Scheme project.

During his visit to RDA, the authority's officials briefed the Minister about the Ring Road project, Nullah Lai Express and illegal housing schemes which status come under RDA.

The provincial minister was informed that consultant Zeeruk International Private Limited has acquired the services in connection with Ring Road and has directed to complete PC-1 till March 2020.

It was informed that consultant NESPAK has acquired the services in connection with Nullah Lai Express and has directed to complete PC-1 till June 2020.

Mian Mahmood ur Rashid appreciated the RDA services and directed to act honestly and serve the public.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Khalid Javed Goraya Director Admin & Finance RDA, Aamir Rahid Chief Engineer RDA, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo and other RDA officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Road Lai Rashid Rawalpindi March June 2020 Housing

Recent Stories

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

30 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

60 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

60 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

2 hours ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.