Minister directs to locate place for NPHS

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Monday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials to locate a place on the Ring Road for setting up the New Pakistan Housing Scheme project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Monday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials to locate a place on the Ring Road for setting up the New Pakistan Housing Scheme project.

During his visit to RDA, the authority's officials briefed the Minister about the Ring Road project, Nullah Lai Express and illegal housing schemes which status come under RDA.

The provincial minister was informed that consultant Zeeruk International Private Limited has acquired the services in connection with Ring Road and has directed to complete PC-1 till March 2020.

It was informed that consultant NESPAK has acquired the services in connection with Nullah Lai Express and has directed to complete PC-1 till June 2020.

Mian Mahmood ur Rashid appreciated the RDA services and directed to act honestly and serve the public.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Khalid Javed Goraya Director Admin & Finance RDA, Aamir Rahid Chief Engineer RDA, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo and other RDA officers attended the meeting.