Open Menu

Minister Directs To Maintain Cleanliness On Eid-ul-Adha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Minister directs to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub has said that cleanliness plan has been finalized and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha.

The minister said this during a meeting held to discuss sanitation and cleanliness plan on Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that water and sanitation services companies have chalked out a cleanliness plan that would be followed to maintain cleanliness in Eid.

He also urged people to inform authorities about sanitation situation of their areas saying that staff has been directed to utilize resources and manpower to improve sanitation conditions on Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was also attended by KP Law Minster, Aftab Alam, MPAs including Shafiullah and Daud Afridi and Secretary Local Government, Daud Khan.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Aftab Alam Afridi Government

Recent Stories

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

17 minutes ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

20 minutes ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

24 minutes ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

19 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

19 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

19 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan