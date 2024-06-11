Minister directs to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub has said that cleanliness plan has been finalized and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness on Eid-ul-Adha.

The minister said this during a meeting held to discuss sanitation and cleanliness plan on Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that water and sanitation services companies have chalked out a cleanliness plan that would be followed to maintain cleanliness in Eid.

He also urged people to inform authorities about sanitation situation of their areas saying that staff has been directed to utilize resources and manpower to improve sanitation conditions on Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was also attended by KP Law Minster, Aftab Alam, MPAs including Shafiullah and Daud Afridi and Secretary Local Government, Daud Khan.

