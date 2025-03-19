Minister Directs To Make Motorways Automated With Al & Enhance Surveillance
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday issued directives to make all motorways automated, enhance monitoring and surveillance by ensuring road safety including M-tag and other key measures.
Presiding over a joint meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Motorways and Highways Police, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that it should be mandatory for all commercial vehicles before coming on the Motorways to undergo physical fitness check. Similarly, no bus should operate on highways without the necessary certification. Additionally, overloading of commercial vehicles will not be tolerated under any circumstances, said a press release.
The Motorway Police has been directed to ensure strict checks on buses and where ever passenger numbers exceed the limit, the bus should be offloaded at that same location.
The minister further stated that within the next three months, the licenses of all existing commercial drivers will be re-verified. To ensure public awareness about these policies, the NHA and the Motorway Police will launch separate media campaigns for their effective promotion, he added.
Abdul Aleem Khan also instructed the IG of Motorways and Highways Police to personally meet with transporters and take them into confidence about new measures.
The minister emphasized that making national highways safer is a top priority. He added that as long as officers remain active, improvements will also continue.
Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that the recent actions taken by the NHA have not only resulted in an increase in revenue but have also led to a reduction in incidents of over speeding on the Motorways.
He directed the Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA and the Inspector General of Motorway Police to establish monitoring cells in their respective offices under an integrated system where data and videos of each Motorway and Highway can be accessed with the one click of a button. He also emphasized the use of Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology in this regard.
During this high-level joint meeting, Minister Abdul Aleem Khan set financial targets and annual goals for the department, instructing them to make every effort to achieve them. In a briefing, the IG of Motorways reported that, in line with the Minister's directives, 76 FIRs have been registered for over speeding and there is a noticeable decline in such incidents. The Chairman of NHA also presented a report on the reduction of thefts of safety barriers along the Motorways.
Recent Stories
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC-I chairs meeting to formulate the program of 23 March6 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to make motorways automated with Al & enhance surveillance6 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs describes Ramazan as a golden opportunity to quit smoking and addicti ..6 minutes ago
-
Significant strides made in public health to attain SDGs6 minutes ago
-
Court sends 25 students on remand for UK visa fraud6 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed in Mianwali firing incident6 minutes ago
-
Activation of MMMH’s gynae dept to solve maternal, child health issues: Dr. Sabeen6 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates newly elected leadership of National Press Club6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Airport to launch International flights soon16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on Youm-e-Ali security arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue meeting held16 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of PTI's MPA16 minutes ago