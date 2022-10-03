UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs To Make Planning For Permanent Restoration Of Munda Headwork

Published October 03, 2022

Minister directs to make planning for permanent restoration of Munda Headwork

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday directed to make best planning for the permanent restoration of Munda Headwork so that it remains operational for a long time. He further said that the availability of water to farmers was our top priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday directed to make best planning for the permanent restoration of Munda Headwork so that it remains operational for a long time. He further said that the availability of water to farmers was our top priority.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding the Munda Headwork restoration work. Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz, Chief Engineer South Nasir Ghafoor Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants were informed about the progress made so far in the rehabilitation of Munda Headwork.

Chief Engineer South Nasir Ghafoor Khan while briefing the meeting in detail said that in the light of the instructions of the Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan, a temporary dam was constructed in three days through carrying out works through day and night shifts under the supervision of Chief Engineer South, through which the water supply has been restored.

While work is going on to make the dam stronger and more sustainable, the Chief Engineer told.

In the meeting, a proposed plan regarding the restoration of Munda Headwork on a permanent basis was also presented, which was discussed in detail.

Munda Headwork is used for irrigation and water flow and flood control purposes in the Swat River.

