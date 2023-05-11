UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs To Provide Best Treatment Facilities To Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Education Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday said that providing best treatment facilities to patients was priority of the government

Presiding over a meeting held at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to review the arrangements for the prevailing security situation in the country at the hospitals, he directed the officials to provide the best health care to the injured or others admitted to the hospitals without any political prejudice.

Dr Jamal further directed to provide free-of-cost medicines, tests and other facilities to all the patients admitted to the hospitals.

He directed the heads of the allied hospitals to ensure emergency beds, paramedical staff and essential medicines in abundance in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

The minister warned that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Dr Nasir also interacted with the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that during the last 48 hours, 13 injured had been brought to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 15 to the Teaching Hospital, Raja Bazaar while no patient was reported to the Holy Family Hospital.

They briefed that patients brought to the hospitals were discharged after treatment while only one patient was admitted yet.

Medical Superintendent (MS) HFH Professor Dr Jahangir Sarwar, MS BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi, MS Teaching Hospital Dr Farzana, President Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir and others were present on the occasion.

