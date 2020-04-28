UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs To Quarantine Suspected Citizens Of District Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Minister directs to quarantine suspected citizens of district Matiari

The Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief on Tuesday directed the Commissioner Hyderabad Division to quarantine and test for the coronavirus all suspected citizens of district Matiari as a result of Sindh Governor's engagements in Matiari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief on Tuesday directed the Commissioner Hyderabad Division to quarantine and test for the coronavirus all suspected citizens of district Matiari as a result of Sindh Governor's engagements in Matiari.

The minister had asked the Commissioner to personally monitor the situation maintaining close liaison with the administration of district Matiari, said a statement issued here.

