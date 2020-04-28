Minister directs to quarantine suspected citizens of district Matiari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief on Tuesday directed the Commissioner Hyderabad Division to quarantine and test for the coronavirus all suspected citizens of district Matiari as a result of Sindh Governor's engagements in Matiari.

The minister had asked the Commissioner to personally monitor the situation maintaining close liaison with the administration of district Matiari, said a statement issued here.