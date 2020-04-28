Minister Directs To Quarantine Suspected Citizens Of District Matiari
The Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief on Tuesday directed the Commissioner Hyderabad Division to quarantine and test for the coronavirus all suspected citizens of district Matiari as a result of Sindh Governor's engagements in Matiari
The minister had asked the Commissioner to personally monitor the situation maintaining close liaison with the administration of district Matiari, said a statement issued here.