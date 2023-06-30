Minister directs to remove bushes, rainwater from graveyards to avoid dengue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday directed the relevant officials to remove wild bushes and rainwater from the graveyards of the city to avoid dengue.

During a visit to New Katarian, Satellite town and Khayaban Sir Syed graveyards on the second day of Eid to inspect dengue preventive measures after morning rain, he said that recent rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae spread which needs to be tackled on urgent basis.

The minister directed the adoption of measures for the drainage of stagnant rainwater during monsoon as accumulated water was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

He directed the concerned to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyards and other public places daily.