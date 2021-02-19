UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs To Remove Encroachments Outside Shelter Homes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:32 PM

Minister directs to remove encroachments outside shelter homes

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Friday directed to remove illegal parking and encroachments outside the shelter homes (Panagaah)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Friday directed to remove illegal parking and encroachments outside the shelter homes (Panagaah).

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the in-charges of various shelter homes here at his office.

It was decided in the meeting that the IG Punjab police, the commissioner and the deputy commissioner Lahore would be contacted and their cooperation would be requested in eliminating encroachments.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar wanted to gradually improve the shelter homes project, adding that government would take all steps to provide the best facilities to passengers in shelter homes.

Director programmes Social Welfare Irfan Gondal briefed the meeting regarding theprovision of facilities.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab All Government Best

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

13 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

14 minutes ago

Mega plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan k ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

2 minutes ago

Allianz upbeat despite rare drop in annual profit

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.