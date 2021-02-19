Minister directs to remove encroachments outside shelter homes

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Friday directed to remove illegal parking and encroachments outside the shelter homes (Panagaah)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Friday directed to remove illegal parking and encroachments outside the shelter homes (Panagaah).

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the in-charges of various shelter homes here at his office.

It was decided in the meeting that the IG Punjab police, the commissioner and the deputy commissioner Lahore would be contacted and their cooperation would be requested in eliminating encroachments.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar wanted to gradually improve the shelter homes project, adding that government would take all steps to provide the best facilities to passengers in shelter homes.

Director programmes Social Welfare Irfan Gondal briefed the meeting regarding theprovision of facilities.