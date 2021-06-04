UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs To Resolve Problems In Women Hostel Hayatabad

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Minister directs to resolve problems in women hostel Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hisham Inamullah has directed the department to address problems in Working Women Hostel Hayatabad and said that government would look into the issues faced by women in these facilities.

He issued these directives after taking notice of news appeared in press regarding Working Women Hostel Hayatabad.

He said that government would take necessary measures to facilitate the compromised segments of our society including women.

The minister directed facilitation of women living in hostels and added that women are respected in our society and they would be provided required help and assistance.

He said that women living in the hostel would have to pay their arrears so that management could be run smoothly.

