Minister directs to resume providing oviparous chicken to farmers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has directed the Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute (RPRI) to resume its program of providing oviparous (egg-laying) chicken to farmers at subsidized rates.

The minister emphasized the need to increase the growth of egg-laying chicken to meet the increasing demand for eggs.

During his visit to the institute here on Friday, the minister expressed the government's commitment to support farmers and promoting the poultry industry in the province. Resuming this program will help reduce the cost of optimum production of eggs as well as to reduce market price for consumers, he said.

The minister further directed the Institute to take steps to increase the growth of egg-laying hens, including improving breeding and nutrition programs.

He also emphasized the need for continued research and development in the poultry sector to ensure sustainable growth and development. Ashiq Kirmani said that farmer's welfare was the government's priority and poultry farming since it was a profitable business having vast opportunities for farmers in view of the increasing demand for 'desi' eggs in urban areas.

The minister directed for timely planning to meet winter demands.

He said that last year 91 thousand sets of chickens were distributed among the farmers by the PRIR which should be increased this year.

The Minister planted a sapling at the premises of Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute. He made a detailed visit to the farm and reviewed the feed given to the chickens. He also visited poultry, hatchery and disease labs and inquired about facilities.