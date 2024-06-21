Open Menu

Minister Directs To Resume Providing Oviparous Chicken To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Minister directs to resume providing oviparous chicken to farmers

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has directed the Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute (RPRI) to resume its program of providing oviparous (egg-laying) chicken to farmers at subsidized rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has directed the Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute (RPRI) to resume its program of providing oviparous (egg-laying) chicken to farmers at subsidized rates.

The minister emphasized the need to increase the growth of egg-laying chicken to meet the increasing demand for eggs.

During his visit to the institute here on Friday, the minister expressed the government's commitment to support farmers and promoting the poultry industry in the province. Resuming this program will help reduce the cost of optimum production of eggs as well as to reduce market price for consumers, he said.

The minister further directed the Institute to take steps to increase the growth of egg-laying hens, including improving breeding and nutrition programs.

He also emphasized the need for continued research and development in the poultry sector to ensure sustainable growth and development. Ashiq Kirmani said that farmer's welfare was the government's priority and poultry farming since it was a profitable business having vast opportunities for farmers in view of the increasing demand for 'desi' eggs in urban areas.

The minister directed for timely planning to meet winter demands.

He said that last year 91 thousand sets of chickens were distributed among the farmers by the PRIR which should be increased this year.

The Minister planted a sapling at the premises of Rawalpindi Poultry Research Institute. He made a detailed visit to the farm and reviewed the feed given to the chickens. He also visited poultry, hatchery and disease labs and inquired about facilities.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Visit Rawalpindi Price Market Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

12 minutes ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

12 minutes ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

12 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

12 minutes ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

16 minutes ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

16 minutes ago
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

16 minutes ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

16 minutes ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

8 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..

8 minutes ago
 Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Su ..

Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals

8 minutes ago
 World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaz ..

World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan