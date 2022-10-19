UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs To Speed Up Survey Work Of Flood Damages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Minister directs to speed up survey work of flood damages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman Tuesday issued instructions to speed up the survey work of damages caused by floods and rains in Matiari district.

While presiding over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner's Office Matiari, he said that the survey work should be expedited so that compensation was paid to the victims.

The minister said on complaints about not registering accurate details of the damages, the government decided to send teams at the doors of the flood-hit people so that correct details could be registered.

Describing the performance of the Public Health Engineering Department as unsatisfactory, Makhdoom Mehboob questioned that why 42 RO plants out of 110 are out of order? He also directed to all RO plants functional without any delay.

DC Adnan Rasheed briefed the minister about dewatering process in the district.

