Minister Directs To Spray Sacrificial Animals To Prevent Congo Virus

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:56 PM

Punjab Minister for Livestock and dairy development Sardar Husnain Dareshk Friday directed Livestock and Health department officials to ensure fumigation and spray at sacrificial animals at the entry and exit points of the city for prevention of Congo virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and dairy development Sardar Husnain Dareshk Friday directed Livestock and Health department officials to ensure fumigation and spray at sacrificial animals at the entry and exit points of the city for prevention of Congo virus.

During visit to cattle markets set up at various points of the division, he directed officials to carry out spraying of animals besides taking steps for treatment of animals suffering from any sort of disease including congo virus to prevent the spread of the virus among people.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure standard operating procedures(SOPs)regarding anti-COVID-19 as the new variant of the coronavirus transmits faster from one person to another than the previous waves.

He said those violating the directions would be dealt with iron hands and their animals should be confiscated, to prevent the spread of the congo virus in the city and rural areas.

