Minister Directs To Start Beautification Work In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) to start work on beautification of the provincial capital immediately

In this regard, he was presiding over a meeting in the Town Hall here on Monday. Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Amir Jan gave a briefing regarding the present situation of Lahore and ongoing and new development projects.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that now the rains had almost stopped so the patchwork of roads should be started without delay. He added that a working paper should be prepared for the repair of street lights and sewerage system and an effective campaign against encroachment should be started across the city.

The minister said that development works which did not require much budget should be started first, adding that local government officers should monitor the quality of development works themselves and sub standard work should never be allowed. He said Lahore would be made an ideal city by solving the civic problems of the people. He added that all the institutions should work together for the beautification of Lahore. He directed the officers concerned to prepare a summary to fill the vacant posts in Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani and political figures were also present on the occasion.

