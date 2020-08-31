Minister directs to start Second Shift Schools Program in current month

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub Monday directed authorities concerned to start Second Shift Schools Program in current month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Akbar Ayub Monday directed authorities concerned to start Second Shift Schools Program in current month.

He was chairing a meeting in Elementary and Secondary Education Department regarding Second Shift Schools Program. Addressing the meeting, he directed to prepare a summary relating to subject matter that would be presented in next meeting of cabinet.

He also directed to review the list of schools selected for second shift and said that decision of cabinet would be final regarding deletion and addition of schools in the list.

He said that udder second shift program, boys schools would be upgraded for only boys and girls schools would be upgraded for girl students.

The minister said that government was also working to provide education to out-of school children urging parents to support the authorities in their efforts to increase ambit of education facilities.